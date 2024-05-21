Severe storms and maybe even a tornado or two could hit the south Twin Cities metro on Tuesday, as part of a "particularly dangerous situation" in the region, the National Weather Service said in a tornado watch alert.

The Weather Service issued its tornado watch a little after 1 p.m. It is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of southeast Minnesota. It's also active in Iowa, northwest Illinois and western Wisconsin.

The multi-state warning says there is an "increasingly volatile environment and very strong atmospheric winds" expected to lead to an outbreak of severe storms, "including tornadoes and widespread damaging winds across the region through the afternoon and early evening."

The states affected will also likely have scattered large hail, with pellets up to 4 inches in diameter possible, the Weather Service said.

It applies to several counties south of the Twin Cities including Carver, Scott and Dakota. A full list of the 21 counties listed for the watch is on the NWS website here.

The Weather Service warned in a social media post that "strong storms" will move into the metro area right around rush hour Tuesday and "will produce very heavy rain, strong winds and possibly a tornado or two.

"This will be a good day to get home early if you can, and avoid being stuck on the road when these storms hit," the Weather Service said.