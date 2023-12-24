Kirill Kaprizov was named the NHL's first star of the week.
The Wild winger had four goals and three assists in four games for the week ending Sunday. He had overtime goals in victories over Boston and Montreal and leads the Wild in scoring with 31 points from 12 goals and 19 assists.
Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers, who had seven points in three games, was second star of the week. Detroit's Patrick Kane, who had eight points in four games, was third star.
The Wild are off until Wednesday, when they play host to Detroit. On Saturday, they sent defenseman Daemon Hunt and forward Jake Lucchini back to Iowa of the American Hockey League.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Manchester United announces deal to sell up to 25% of EPL club to UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
After a decade without winning the Premier League, Manchester United announced Sunday that it had agreed to sell a minority stake in the storied club to Jim Ratcliffe in a deal that would also see the British billionaire and boyhood fan take control of its soccer operations.
Sports
Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster is thriving despite a pair of near-death experiences
The darkest path often presents as the easiest one, a facade funneling into a trap.
Wild
Kaprizov named NHL's No. 1 star after big week of scoring
After overtime goals against Montreal and Boston, which highlighted his seven-point week, Kirill Kaprizov received the NHL's top weekly honor.
Sports
Vikings, Lions trade touchdowns on opening drives for 7-7 tie
Will Detroit clinch the NFC North by winning today? Tap here for play-by-play, the scoring summary and game updates from around the NFL,
Nfl
Taylor and Travis having 'deep conversations about their future'
Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are contemplating marriage, a source told Us Weekly.