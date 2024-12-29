Why Minnesota’s water future matters for everyone

Indinawemaaganidog reminds us we are all relatives in this struggle to protect our shared waters. We can find a better way forward, one that respects the deep connections among our communities, our resources and our shared future. The Mille Lacs Band, through Water Over Nickel, is standing with all Minnesotans who understand that our fates are intertwined. We hope all Minnesotans will help us protect our waters with the knowledge that, in doing so, we are protecting each other and the generations to come.