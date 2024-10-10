Why a flight from Minneapolis to Vegas is worth taking just for the food

There was a stronger connection to the replicas of New York businesses I knew well. At Junior’s, in Resorts World, I grabbed a black-and-white cookie and soaked up every Old New York reference in the wall-length mural dominated by a Brooklyn Dodger. I sought out Don’t Tell Mama on Fremont Street because the Times Square piano bar had been a favorite haunt of mine in my 20s. Here, too, the servers each put down their trays to sing a set of pop or show tunes, backed by a brilliantly versatile pianist. The ceilings were too high and the space too airy to resemble the W. 46th Street brownstone basement of my past, but it was a nice break from the insatiable street party outside.