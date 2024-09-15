Which candidate is better for tech innovation? Venture capitalists divided on Harris or Trump

DeBerry said he doesn't disagree with everything Andreesen Horowitz founders espouse, particularly their wariness about powerful companies controlling the agencies that regulate them. But he objects to their ''little tech'' framing, especially coming from a multibillion-dollar investment firm that he says is hardly the voice of the little guy. For DeBerry, whose firm focuses on social impact, the choice is not between big and little tech but ''chaos and stability," with Harris representing stability.