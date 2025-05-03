Harassed by Assassin's Creed gamers, a professor fought back with kindness

HANOVER, N.H. — Sachi Schmidt-Hori has never played Assassin's Creed Shadows, but facing an onslaught of online harassment from its fans, she quickly developed her own gameplay style: confronting hate with kindness.
Schmidt-Hori, an associate professor of Japanese literature and culture at Dartmouth College, worked as a narrative consultant on the latest installment in the popular Ubisoft video game franchise. The game launched March 20, but the vitriol directed at Schmidt-Hori began in May 2024 with the release of a promotional trailer.
''Once I realized that I was by myself — nobody was defending me — I just decided to do what I knew would work,'' she said. ''It's very difficult to hate someone up close.''
Ancient history sparks modern-day harassment
Set in 16th century Japan, the game features Naoe, a Japanese female assassin, and Yasuke, a Black African samurai. Furor erupted over the latter, with gamers criticizing his inclusion as ''wokeness'' run amok.
They quickly zeroed in Schmidt-Hori, attacking her in online forums, posting bogus reviews of her scholarly work and flooding her inbox with profanity. Many drew attention to her academic research into gender and sexuality. Some tracked down her husband's name and ridiculed him, too.
''Imagine that! Professional #WOKE SJW confirms fake history for Ubisoft,'' one Reddit user said, using an acronym for ''social justice warrior.'' Another user called her a ''sexual degenerate who hate humanity because no man want her.''
Learning Yasuke was based on a real person did little to assuage critics. Asian men in particular argued Schmidt-Hori was trying to erase them, even though her role involved researching historical customs and reviewing scripts, not creating characters.