What's next in the Commanders' process of building a new stadium in Washington

WASHINGTON — Roger Goodell acknowledged that a new, state-of-the-art Commanders stadium in Washington would drastically increase the chances of the U.S. capital hosting the Super Bowl for the first time.
''We've got to get it built first,'' the NFL Commissioner said.
Before shovels are even in the ground at the site of the old RFK Stadium, the nearly $4 billion project trumpeted Monday needs majority approval from the Council of the District of Columbia. That is far from a formality or a rubber stamp given the roughly $1.1 billion in proposed investment by the city, though controlling owner Josh Harris is optimistic about its prospects.
"It's just an incredible project for D.C., and I think that's why I feel pretty confident it's going to happen," Harris said. ''I think that D.C., the council, will recognize what an incredible opportunity this is, as we did, and hopefully come around. Our job is to be transparent, to give them the information they need and to be supportive.''
Chairman Phil Mendelson on local radio expressed his doubts about there being enough council support for the price tag, and he has in the past said he is not in favor of public money for a stadium. Councilmember Charles Allen put out a news release calling it a ''bad deal'' for D.C., arguing that the stadium ''cannot be an economic engine with only eight home games and a handful of concerts.''
The team and city vision is for not just Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts but 100-plus private events a year, with 1.4 million people going through the gates annually for everything from mixed-martial arts and wrestling cards to March Madness culminating in the Final Four and Premier League soccer and Army-Navy football games taking place in Washington.
To make all that a reality, seven (out of usually 13 but currently 12 with one vacancy) councilmembers need to vote in favor of the plan. Four were in attendance at the news conference, including Wendell Felder, who represents the area the stadium would be in and said it could use an anchor like other parts of the city.
''This deal gives Ward 7 an opportunity to change that,'' Felder said. ''When there's opportunities to this magnitude, (it is about) making sure we're getting in front of as many neighbors as possible across the ward so we hear their concerns, but most importantly we also want to create opportunities, whether those are business opportunities, whether those are employment opportunities for neighbors who will be impacted the most.''