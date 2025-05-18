Motorists who are flashing hazard lights, then stopping in traffic have other drivers fuming

A fit of road rage played out last week in downtown Minneapolis when a delivery truck stopped on 3rd Avenue S. during the morning rush hour.
The truck driver switched on his hazard warning lights, got out of the vehicle and walked a short distance up the block while leaving the rig blocking a bike right-turn lane and part of the through traffic lane.
The Drive watched as a frustrated motorist hit the gas pedal and honked the horn as he weaved around the impeding truck and cut another driver off in the lane next to him, coming within an eyelash of sideswiping both vehicles.
In another scene, the Drive watched a motorist turn on flashers and stop in front of an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue, forcing other drivers to veer into oncoming traffic to get around the blocking vehicle. A near-miss happened.
Over the past month, the Drive has received a handful of emails from irritated motorists, mostly just to vent but also to ask if the practice is legal.
Hazard warnings, also called four-way flashers, are for emergency purposes only and to warn other motorists of a temporary hazard, the American Automobile Association said.
According to the Minnesota Driver’s Manual, appropriate times to activate flashers include: stopped on the side of a road because of a breakdown or crash; stranded during cold weather; when headlights go out or windshield wipers fail during blinding rain or snow (only until moving off the road to a safe location); if the hood suddenly opens blocking the driver’s view; and when driving in a funeral procession.
“Flashers are not meant to be used to pick up or drop off someone, especially while the vehicle is in a lane of traffic,” said Lt. Mike Lee with the Minnesota State Patrol.