Minneapolis

Puppy thief turned murderer learns fate from Twin Cities judge for both crimes

Stolen from the west metro home were eight pricey puppies, a sports car, jewelry and other valuables.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 2:58PM
A stolen puppy was reunited with its mother in 2023. (Provided by Janelle Hardin/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A puppy thief turned murderer learned his fate from a Twin Cities judge for both crimes.

Jahon Ronnell Lynch, 20, of Robbinsdale was sentenced Thursday by Hennepin County District Judge Carolina Lamas to a 15⅔-year term in connection with his pleading guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for the crimes committed within a few months in 2023.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Lynch is expected to serve just shy of 9½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Investigators believe Lynch was targeting members of a rival Minneapolis street gang when he shot 20-year-old Antonio Vernon Harper of Minneapolis.

According to the charges in each case:

On Nov. 6, 2023, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Dupont Avenue N. and found Harper face down with fatal gunshot wounds. Surveillance video showed a man shooting in the nearby alley while two other shooters fired from the sidewalk.

A witness said she saw the three men surrounding a home looking toward Harper and two others who crossed the street. At that point, Lynch and his two accomplices ran toward a suspect vehicle, drove around the corner, parked and began shooting.

As Harper and the two men with him tried to flee into a backyard, Harper was shot. The two other men continued running. The suspect vehicle fled north in the alley. A 911 caller described the vehicle and the shooter’s clothing.

Two days after the shooting, officers spotted the suspect vehicle and the driver fled. Officers confirmed it was stolen a week earlier. They found the vehicle and later also discovered Lynch and another passenger hiding under a porch.

About 2½ months before the shooting, on Aug. 26, 2023, Lynch pulled off an armed home invasion in Golden Valley and came away with various valuables including a sports car and eight pricey merle American bully puppies. The home, in the 2600 block of Medicine Lake Road, belonged to his aunt.

The car, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, was recovered a few days later in Minneapolis, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said.

The chief said the haul added up to more than $100,000 in valuables, with the dogs worth $5,000 to $10,000 each.

One of the puppies was reunited about 1½ weeks with its mother. The Minnesota Star Tribune has inquired with investigators with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the puppies’ owner about the fate of the other seven dogs.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

