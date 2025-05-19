Preview capsule for the Minnesota-Oklahoma City Western Conference finals series

Story line: Oklahoma City hasn't been to the NBA Finals since 2012, when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook led the way into a matchup with Miami — a series that saw LeBron James win his first championship. Minnesota has never been to the NBA Finals and now is four wins from changing that. The Thunder had the biggest scoring differential in the NBA this season, outscoring teams by an average of 12.9 points per game. But a number inside that number jumps out; Minnesota outscored Oklahoma City by a total of three points in their four head-to-head meetings. (The Thunder outscored everyone else by 13.6 points per game).