Meet the academic power couple ‘marrying’ St. John’s and St. Ben’s

ST. JOSEPH, MINN. – No, that wasn’t the college president wearing athletic shorts and orange toenail polish last Monday in his home office.
Seated at Brian Bruess’ personal desk, in the president’s residence at the College of St. Benedict, was, in fact, Scout Swanstrom, cramming for upcoming finals. The first-year student took a selfie and, noting her esteemed digs, sent a Snap to a friend: “She was like, ‘Are you in trouble?’ ”
Far from it. Swanstrom was one of 100-some students that Bruess (rhymes with “peace”) and his wife, Carol, were hosting for a day-long study session. With graduation approaching on Sunday, laptops and biology diagrams covered the couple’s dining-room table. And students were hunkered down across the home’s public spaces — unless they were visiting the vast, student-approved (“it’s bougie”) snack-and-drink array.
The women of St. Ben’s were joined by men from St. John’s University, a few miles down the road. The sibling Catholic schools were separate institutions, each with its own president, offering a joint curriculum to a combined 3,000 or so students when Brian arrived in 2022 to oversee the two entities.
This sort of integration — merging administrative leadership while maintaining the unique culture of each campus — is unusual in higher education. But these are unusual times, as many schools face financial and enrollment challenges in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Atypical times perhaps call for a president who breaks the mold, as Brian did welcoming Bennies and Johnnies to study day with the help of his therapy dog, George, who was named through a student contest. During last summer’s Olympics, Brian busted the stereotype of the bland, buttoned-up administrator — and nearly busted his pants — by leaping into the splits for a social-media video. Last February, he and his wife co-led a three-day marriage retreat at St. John’s Abbey.
Carol, a former professor of family relationships and communication, complements her husband’s job with a role focused on community-building. She’s carved out a volunteer position that might be described as part scholar-in-residence, part favorite aunt or camp counselor. That means Carol has facilitated workshops and traveled with study-abroad groups. But she’s also opened her home to host not just the expected new-student socials and senior sendoffs, but sewing workshops, game nights and Galentine’s Day parties.
After Brian was hired, some folks from the community said that what sold them on him was — in fact — her.