Gen Z users and a dad tested Instagram Teen Accounts. Their feeds were shocking.

I repeated their tests - and my results were worse. In the first 10 minutes of my test teen account, Instagram recommended a video celebrating a man who passed out from drinking too much alcohol. Another demonstrated a ring with a tiny spoon that’s marketed to dole out a “bump” of snuff but is also associated with cocaine. Eventually, the account’s recommendations snowballed into a full-on obsession with alcohol and nicotine products such as Zyn, appearing as often as once in every five Reels I saw.