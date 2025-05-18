Instagram promises parents that its Teen Accounts shield kids from harm “by default.” Tests by a Gen Z nonprofit and me - a dad - found it fails spectacularly on some key dimensions.
This spring, Sacramento high school senior Saheb Gulati used a burner phone to create a test Instagram account for a hypothetical16-year-old boy. As of this past fall, all accounts used by teens are supposed to automatically filter out “sensitive” content, among other protections, for mental health and safety.
Over two weeks, Gulati says, his test account received recommended sexual content that “left very little to the imagination.” He counted at least 28 Instagram Reels describing sexual acts, including digital penetration, using a sex toy and memes describing oral sex. The Instagram account, he says, became preoccupied with “toxic masculinity” discussions about “what men should and shouldn’t do.”
Four more Gen Z testers, part of a youth organization called Design It For Us, did the same experiment, and all got recommended sexual content. Four of the five got body image and disordered eating content, too, such as a video of a woman saying “skinny is a lifestyle, not a phase.”
The young people, whose research was given strategic and operational support by the nonprofit Accountable Tech, also got shown alcohol, drug, hate and other disturbing content. Some are detailed in a report published by Accountable Tech but are too gross to describe here.
What should be excruciatingly clear to any parent: Instagram’s Teen Accounts can’t be relied upon to actually shield kids. The danger they face isn’t just bad people on the internet - it’s also the app’s recommendation algorithm, which decides what your kids see and demonstrates the frightening habit of taking them in dark directions.
For lawmakers weighing a bill to protect kids online, the failures of Instagram’s voluntary efforts speak volumes about its accountability.
When I showed the group’s report to Instagram’s owner, Meta, it said that the youth testers were biased and that some of what they flagged was “unobjectionable” or consistent with “humor from a PG-13 film.”