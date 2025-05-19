Pickup driver hits SUV in Twin Cities, flees briefly as other motorist is dying, officials say

A pickup truck driver hit an SUV at a Twin Cities intersection and fled briefly from the wreckage where the other motorist was dying, officials said.
The crash occurred late afternoon Friday in Andover at the intersection of 165th and 7th avenues NW., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 48-year-old pickup driver from Andover remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.
Charges against the man could come as soon as Monday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Officials have yet to release the identity of the SUV driver who died, other than to say she was a woman.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
The pickup was heading west on 165th about 5:45 p.m. when it struck the SUV as it traveled south on 7th.
“Following the crash, the male fled the scene and was located a short time later” and arrested, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.