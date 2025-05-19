Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Twins and Lynx

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.
They start with Oklahoma City’s decisive Game 7 win Sunday over Denver, which set up the Western Conference finals against the Wolves. Minnesota will have its hands full with the Thunder’s depth, but an elusive championship is just eight wins away.
The Twins’ 13-game winning streak ended Sunday, but their season has been altered. Now they must weather the storm of injuries.
Plus a strong start by the Lynx and a gamut of amateur baseball for Reusse.
