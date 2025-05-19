Sports

PWHL unveils expansion draft and signing guidelines for its 2 newest teams in Seattle and Vancouver

The PWHL's two newest franchises in Seattle and Vancouver will begin stocking their rosters early next month through an exclusive free agency period followed by an expansion draft.

The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 3:13PM

The PWHL's two newest franchises in Seattle and Vancouver will begin stocking their rosters early next month through an exclusive free agency period followed by an expansion draft.

Under the guidelines announced Monday, the six existing teams will each lose four players during the two-phase process beginning with a signing period spanning June 4-8 followed by an expansion draft June 9.

Teams have until June 3 to determine which three players they intend to protect from the expansion process. Teams will be allowed to protect a fourth additional player once they lose two from their respective rosters, with no restrictions on how many positional players can be protected.

Seattle and Vancouver can each add up to five free agents — including players on contracts expiring after this season — during the signing period. The teams will then use the expansion draft to fill however many roster spots necessary to reach a 12-player limit.

The expansion teams will join the existing PWHL teams to continue stocking their rosters through the PWHL draft on June 24, followed by the start of the league's free agency period.

The league, which controls all its franchises, said the expansion guidelines were structured to ''promote competitive balance and provide the two new PWHL teams with the opportunity to build a strong foundational roster.''

The PWHL has not yet revealed how the expansion teams will be incorporated into the six-round draft order. The league is also in the process of hiring general managers and coaching staffs for each of the two new teams.

Vancouver and Seattle were selected as the PWHL's first two expansion franchises in announcements made a week apart last month.

The PWHL is in the midst of closing its second season with the defending champion Minnesota Frost preparing to face the Ottawa Charge in a best-of-five championship final series opening on Tuesday.

___

AP Women's Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

about the writer

about the writer

JOHN WAWROW

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

2-time Indy 500 winner Newgarden, Team Penske teammate Power penalized for illegal part modification

Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and Team Penske teammate Will Power will have to start from the final two spots on the grid Sunday after their teams were penalized for violating the rules during qualifying weekend.

Sports

Ballon d'Or gets date in Paris that lets more women nominees attend soccer's biggest awards

Sports

Drivers say North Wilkesboro Speedway deserves Cup points race after All-Star Race success