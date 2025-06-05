Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Pablo Lopez’s injury, Chris Finch’s tenure

La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand for their Daily Delivery Debate segment, talking about Chris Finch, Pablo Lopez and the Lynx.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 3:00PM
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch answers questions during exit interviews last week. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with questions about Sam Darnold’s job status already surfacing in Seattle. Are they fair, and would we be hearing them if he had a different name? Plus a wild Wolves rumor from Paul Pierce.

10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery Debate segment, talking about Chris Finch, Pablo Lopez and the Lynx.

26:00: Roger Maris for the Hall of Fame?

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

