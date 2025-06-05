Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Pablo Lopez’s injury, Chris Finch’s tenure

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with questions about Sam Darnold’s job status already surfacing in Seattle. Are they fair, and would we be hearing them if he had a different name? Plus a wild Wolves rumor from Paul Pierce.
10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery Debate segment, talking about Chris Finch, Pablo Lopez and the Lynx.
26:00: Roger Maris for the Hall of Fame?
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports