Witness reported apparently drunken man, which led to charges in father’s stabbing death

A 47-year-old Mapleton man allegedly stabbed his father to death earlier this week in their apartment.
Troy Blaine Almhjeld was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Blaine Lars Almhjeld.
Almhjeld is being held at the Blue Earth County jail. No court date has been set.
According to a court complaint, a witness called police around 2 a.m. Tuesday to report that Troy Almhjeld had driven off the road on Hwy. 22 near Mankato, gotten out of his car, asked for a ride and then walked away from the scene. Court records state the witness told police he appeared intoxicated.
Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies went to Troy Almhjeld’s Mapleton apartment to search for him and found Blaine Almhjeld lying unresponsive on the floor, leaning against a washing machine and covered in blood, according to court documents. An officer noted stab/puncture wounds on his body, a large laceration on his chest and other trauma.
Officers found a yellow-handled knife in the kitchen with a bloody smudge that appeared to match the wounds Blaine suffered, court records say.
The elder Almhjeld was declared dead at the scene. Court records state officers found Troy Almhjeld coming out of the woods near where he left the car.
Troy Almhjeld claimed he had been run off the road and was in the river the whole time, according to a complaint. He later told police that he and his father had gotten into an argument and “all kind [of] weird [stuff] was going on.” He told police he had left the apartment to get ice from a gas station in Mankato.