Fake texts impersonating Driver and Vehicle Services targeting Minnesotans. Here’s what to know.

State authorities are telling Minnesotans that texts purportedly coming from the “Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles” requesting payment for an outstanding traffic ticket are fake shouldn’t be responded to.
Thousands of Minnesotans on Wednesday received the messages — sometimes multiple times — threatening the loss of driving privileges and escalating penalties if the matter is not taken care of by Thursday.
“We will never send a text asking for money or saying money is due,” a statement from the Department of Public Safety said.
Minnesotans can identify the bogus texts because they come from the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles (DPSMN). The state has no such office. The arm of the Department of Public Safety is known as Driver and Vehicle Services.
The widespread messages imply that those who receive it have an outstanding traffic ticket and order them to pay to “avoid license suspension and further legal disputes.”
A link accompanies the text message with instructions to “pay now.”
“The messages are not only fraudulent — they’re frightening,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “We understand how upsetting it can be to receive multiple threatening messages demanding payment. If you’re unsure, please reach out to us directly. We’re here to help protect your information and your peace of mind.”
Xiong said anybody who receives one of the suspicious messages should follow this advice: