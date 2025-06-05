News & Politics

Fake texts impersonating Driver and Vehicle Services targeting Minnesotans. Here’s what to know.

“Please pay immediately before execution to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes,” part of the message threatens.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 11:05AM
“Please pay immediately before execution to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes,” part of the scam message reads. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State authorities are telling Minnesotans that texts purportedly coming from the “Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles” requesting payment for an outstanding traffic ticket are fake shouldn’t be responded to.

Thousands of Minnesotans on Wednesday received the messages — sometimes multiple times — threatening the loss of driving privileges and escalating penalties if the matter is not taken care of by Thursday.

“We will never send a text asking for money or saying money is due,” a statement from the Department of Public Safety said.

Minnesotans can identify the bogus texts because they come from the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles (DPSMN). The state has no such office. The arm of the Department of Public Safety is known as Driver and Vehicle Services.

This message telling drivers they have an outstanding traffic ticket circulated Wednesday. Minnesota officials identified it as scam. (Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

The widespread messages imply that those who receive it have an outstanding traffic ticket and order them to pay to “avoid license suspension and further legal disputes.”

A link accompanies the text message with instructions to “pay now.”

“The messages are not only fraudulent — they’re frightening,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “We understand how upsetting it can be to receive multiple threatening messages demanding payment. If you’re unsure, please reach out to us directly. We’re here to help protect your information and your peace of mind.”

Xiong said anybody who receives one of the suspicious messages should follow this advice:

  • Don’t respond to the message or click any links.
    • Don’t give money or personal information.
      • If you think the message might be real, contact DVS through our website at drive.mn.gov.
        • Report the message as junk or spam and delete it. 
          • File a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center: https://www.ic3.gov/

            This is not the first scam to hit Minnesotan’s cell phones and email boxes. Over the past several months, messages telling drivers they owe money for unpaid E-Z Pass tolls have been circulating, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said

            E-Z Pass is a multi-state electronic toll collecting program operating in Minnesota and 17 other states.

            Scams originating with text messages cost consumers more than $470 million last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

            about the writer

            about the writer

            Tim Harlow

            Reporter

            Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

            See Moreicon

            More from News & Politics

            See More

            News & Politics

            Fake texts impersonating Driver and Vehicle Services targeting Minnesotans. Here’s what to know.

            card image

            “Please pay immediately before execution to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes,” part of the message threatens.

            News & Politics

            Will labor keep backing Gov. Tim Walz after he called state workers to return to the office?

            card image

            Minneapolis

            Minneapolis City Council ‘progressives vs. moderates’: Who got the DFL endorsement and who didn’t

            card image