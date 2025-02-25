As the spring travel season approaches, a scam telling drivers they owe tolls for using E-Z Pass lanes in Minnesota or other states has returned.
Scam alert: MnDOT says fake E-Z Pass texts and emails seeking payment are back
The agency saw a similar ploy last summer and says it doesn’t reach out that way.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it has seen an uptick in fake emails and text messages in recent weeks, particularly around holidays and on long weekends, attempting to get those who receive them to pay a debt they do not owe.
“Beware of fake messages pretending to be E-ZPass or another tolling agency claiming you owe money and asking you to follow a payment link. This is a scam!” the agency said on its website. “Do not reply and delete the message.”
Messages vary, but in most cases tell drivers that a “recent journey” on an E-Z Pass road has resulted in a charge. The scam messages may come from a phone number or email account.
“Settle your balance promptly to prevent any additional late fees,” one of the messages circulating says. The message is accompanied by a link to a dupe website, https://minnesota-ez-pass.com, where payment can be made.
A similar scam popped up last summer.
MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer says the scam is not limited to Minnesota and Departments of Transportation in other states have reported getting calls about the fraudulent emails and text messages, too.
“We would not reach out to folks this way to get payment,” Meyer said.
E-Z Pass operates in 20 states, including Minnesota. The high occupancy toll lanes are reserved for vehicles carrying two or more people, motorcycles and buses during rush hours. Solo drivers with E-Z Pass tags can use the lanes by paying a fee, which is set based on traffic conditions.
MnDOT operates four E-Z Pass lanes on I-394, I-35W to the north and south of downtown Minneapolis, and I-35E from St. Paul to White Bear Lake. A fifth E-Z Pass lane is under construction on I-494 through Edina, Bloomington and Richfield.
The agency saw a similar ploy last summer and says it doesn’t reach out that way.