Entering the spring, Delano’s Max Iversen had no Division I scholarship offers while playing on an AAU basketball team that featured seven D-I prospects, including Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes.
Iversen missed most of his junior season with a back injury, but he fully recovered just in time to impress coaches during the first live recruiting period.
In mid-May, North Dakota State was in attendance to watch him shine at the Adidas event in Omaha. The 6-3 sharpshooting point guard finished among the tournament’s breakout players.
After picking up his first Division I offer from the Bison, Iversen could’ve waited, like many players, to see if a good spring could turn into a great summer with more offers.
But Iversen committed last week since NDSU grew on him ever since an unofficial visit to Fargo last year.
“I really needed to have a great AAU start this year because they hadn’t seen me play healthy in a bit,” Iversen said. “Originally, I was going to wait until the July period, but I had a great conversation with [NDSU coach David Richman] and my parents. My relationship with the coaching staff was special for almost a year. The campus was special. So I was like, ‘What am I waiting for?’ ”
Iversen was the third player in Minnesota’s talented 2026 class to make his college decision since the high school season ended in March. Recruiting picked up for him and others who made a splash in the spring.
Hopkins guard Jayden Moore is making noise playing AAU ball out of town for Team Herro in Wisconsin. Moore had 18 points and eight assists in an upset of the Oakland Soldiers, including the No. 1-ranked player in the country, Tyran Stokes, at Nike EYBL last week in Kansas City.