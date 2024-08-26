What to stream: Adam Sandler, John Legend, 'Only Murders in the Building' and Star Wars Outlaws

— Emma Stone gives a performance (and interpretive dance) worth watching in '' Kinds of Kindness,'' her latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos fresh on the heels of her Oscar-winning turn in ''Poor Things." The film, streaming on Hulu on Friday, Aug. 30, is a triptych with a big ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons (who won a prize for his performance at Cannes), Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Mamoudou Athie and Joe Alwyn. Jocelyn Noveck, in her Associated Press review, described it as ''a meditation on our free will and the ways we willingly forfeit it to others — in the workplace, at home, and in religion.'' Noveck wrote that the ''Stone-Lanthimos pairing… is continuing to nurture an aspect of Stone's talents that increasingly sets her apart: Her fearlessness and the obvious joy she derives from it.''