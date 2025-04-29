'Nowhere to turn': Small businesses dependent on imports from China are feeling more desperate

NEW YORK — Major orders canceled. Containers of products left stranded overseas. No roadmap for what comes next.
The Trump administration raised tariffs on goods from China to 145% in early April. Since then, small business owners who depend on imports from China to survive have become increasingly desperate as they eye dwindling inventory and skyrocketing invoices.
President Donald Trump seemed to back down somewhat last week when he said he expected the tariffs to come down ''substantially.'' That helped set off a rally in the stock market. But for small businesses that operate on razor-thin margins, the back and forth is causing massive upheaval. Some say they could be just months from going out of business altogether.
The Massachusetts family-owned game company
Game makers are particularly susceptible to the tariffs since the majority of games and toys sold in the U.S. are made in China, according to The Toy Association.
WS Game Co., based in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, is a family-owned business that licenses Hasbro board games like Monopoly, Candy Land and Scrabble and creates deluxe versions of them. Its most popular line of games come in boxes that look like vintage books and sell for $40.
The company's games were featured in Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2024 and sold in 14,000 stores in North America, from big national chains to mom-and-pop stores, said owner Jonathan Silva, whose father founded the company in 2000.
All of WS Game's production is done in China. The tariffs have brought the past 25 years of healthy growth to a screeching halt.