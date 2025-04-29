How to save for short-term goals while keeping long-term ones in mind

You shouldn't have to cross your fingers and hope for a strong stock market to coincide with your short-term goals. And right now, you probably wouldn't want to.
Because you're working within a short time frame—think two to six years—investing for shorter-term goals like buying a house or paying for a wedding should look different from the portfolio you build for retirement. But don't stop putting away money for your long-term goals while you're working toward your short-term ones.
So, how do you balance saving for both?
How to think about funding short-term and long-term goals
Don't forgo saving for the long term to meet your short-term goals. Thanks to the power of compounding over time, saving early can have a large impact on your long-term outcomes. The longer the time frame, the greater the potential impact. You should put retirement front and center, especially as you approach your midcareer.
Earlier in your career, you might shift your savings somewhat to shorter-term goals, but retirement should still be part of the equation. At least, take advantage of any retirement match that your employer might offer. To some extent, what you're saving for can tip the balance as well. You might direct more of your savings away from retirement if you're saving for a house than if you're saving for a vacation.
Account types that work for short-term investing
It's helpful to separate your short-term portfolio from your retirement portfolio, but there are some accounts that you can use to multitask. Depending on your situation, you might use a tax-deferred account, like a Roth IRA, or a taxable brokerage account. Traditional IRAs are less appealing for short-term investing because there are tax penalties when you withdraw from the account before age 59 and a half.