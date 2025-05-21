What to know about the US Senate's effort to block vehicle-emission rules in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Congress may stop California from implementing its first-in-the nation rule banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035.
A Senate vote expected as soon as this week could end the nation's most aggressive effort to transition toward electric vehicles as President Donald Trump's administration doubles down on fossil fuels.
California makes up roughly 11% of the U.S. car market, giving it significant power to shape purchasing trends. Vehicles are one of the largest sources of planet-warming emissions.
The Republican-controlled Congress is targeting three California waivers that set stricter emissions rules than the federal government. The House voted to block them first blocked them several weeks ago, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune said his chamber would take up a similar effort this week, even though the Senate Parliamentarian and the U.S. Government Accountability Office say California's policies are not subject to the review mechanism used by the House.
Thune said California's ''are an improper expansion of a limited Clean Air Act authority and would endanger consumers, our economy, and our nation's energy supply.''
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state air regulators say what lawmakers are doing is illegal and they will likely sue if the measure advances.
Here's what to know:
Why can California set its own standards?