PHOTO COLLECTION: Best of the 2025 Tony Awards
June 9, 2025 at 3:24AM
''Maybe Happy Ending,'' a rom-com musical about androids that crackles with humanity, had a definite happy ending at Sunday's Tony Awards. It won best new musical on a night when Kara Young made history as the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively for ''Purpose,'' which also won best new play.