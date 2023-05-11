GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Alex Kirilloff, Twins
His walk-off single in the 11th inning gave the Twins the win.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Quality starts this season for Pablo López.
4-2 Record for the Twins in extra-inning games.
417 The distance in feet of Juan Soto's home run off López in the seventh inning.
Twins
Neal: Miranda's St. Paul mission: Clean it up and get back to Twins
Jose Miranda's struggles earned him a demotion to Class AAA, but he still could be a middle-of-the-order run producer and solid third baseman with some refinements.
Twins
When to rant about poor play? Twins manager Baldelli picks his spots
Rocco Baldelli called a team meeting after Tuesday's loss to the Padres to address defensive lapses and mental errors, but he resists the urge to call out the players over every mistake.
Twins
Twins work 11 innings to break losing streak, beat Padres 4-3
Alex Kirilloff's base hit in the bottom of the 11th inning sent the Twins to victory at Target Field. Pablo López got things started with a solid outing on the mound.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Stephen Curry, Warriors stave off elimination, force Game 6 by beating Lakers 121-106
Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assist, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.