We need an Equal Rights Amendment more than ever

The culture war carousel has gone into overdrive. Extreme whitemenification of federal government perpetrated by the Trump/DOGE administration underscores the serious need for an Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).
Manipulation of the manosphere, suppression of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, erasure of accomplishments of diverse racial and ethnic communities, veterans, LGBTQIA+ individuals and women, and a federal documents purge of words like the F-word — female — are intended to keep folks flapping in the wind.
These actions lay bare a gaping hole in our Constitution. We lack constitutional equality that would guaranteeing all people equal protection against such discrimination so that the rights of all people are secure and cannot be easily revoked.
Despite this chaos, the movement to finalize the ERA continues. Last week on Equal Pay Day congressional chief sponsors Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced a resolution declaring the ERA the 28th Amendment. The federal ERA reads: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
The aim of the federal ERA is to establish gender equality as an unassailable legal principle. As supreme law of the land, the Constitution is a dynamic document that framers designed to be improved over time, reflecting our ever-evolving society. This ERA will dismantle structural gender inequities, acknowledge the pervasive nature of discrimination, then provide a foundational remedy to overcome them.
By embedding constitutional protections into our strongest legal document, the ERA provides remedies in our courts that cannot be easily eroded while creating a framework for progress — social, moral and legal.