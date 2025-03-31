We need an Equal Rights Amendment more than ever

The inclusive ERA provides an off-ramp from the twirling whirligig. The state ERA language fills a gap laid bare when our state Constitution was first penned in 1857. Think about all the folks who were left out when rights were passed out; then read the proposed ballot question on offer: “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to say that all persons shall be guaranteed equal rights under the laws of this state, and shall not be discriminated against on account of race, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, or sex, including pregnancy, gender, and sexual orientation?”