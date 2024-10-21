Outdoors

Watch and listen: Massive sandhill crane migration now in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Also this week in nature: Where toads go to stay warm for the winter.

By Lisa Meyers McClintick

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 1:30PM
Sandhill cranes in Crex Meadows near Grantsburg, Wis. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Sandhill cranes coming to roost

With throaty, prehistoric-sounding calls, you’ll hear when a sandhill crane flies nearby — even if you can’t see them. Those calls are amplifying as cranes come from distant nesting areas to gather in large groups (known as “staging”) before migrating. They spend their days feasting on field crop leftovers and wild seeds and return to roost for the night in staging areas such as Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge until they’re ready to head south. The refuge hosts a handful of early morning crane tours through Nov. 1 for a chance to see some of the 14,000 cranes coming through from late October to early November. If you live closer to the Wisconsin border, Crex Meadows, near Grantsburg, Wis., is another great spot to watch the birds fly in at sunset. In both cases, bring binoculars.

The Maplewood Nature Center's resident toad. ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann)

Bye, bye toadies

The early evening, late-summer trill of American toads has been quiet as these warty amphibians prepare for winter. They dig themselves into sandy soil so they can be below the frost line and avoid freezing. Read more on the Three Rivers Park District blog.

Highbush cranberries. (Lisa Meyers McClintick/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Highbush cranberry

Vibrant clusters of highbush cranberries can be found in moist areas, next to lakes or rivers, and in clearings and edges of woods throughout most of the state. The tart edible berries can be made into jams or sauces and add flavor to fall foods such as curried squash soup. Theresa Marrone, author of “Cooking with Wild Berries and Fruits,” shared her recipe with Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, a publication from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

