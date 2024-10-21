Sandhill cranes coming to roost
Watch and listen: Massive sandhill crane migration now in Minnesota and Wisconsin
Also this week in nature: Where toads go to stay warm for the winter.
For the Minnesota Star Tribune
By Lisa Meyers McClintick
October 21, 2024 at 1:30PM
With throaty, prehistoric-sounding calls, you’ll hear when a sandhill crane flies nearby — even if you can’t see them. Those calls are amplifying as cranes come from distant nesting areas to gather in large groups (known as “staging”) before migrating. They spend their days feasting on field crop leftovers and wild seeds and return to roost for the night in staging areas such as Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge until they’re ready to head south. The refuge hosts a handful of early morning crane tours through Nov. 1 for a chance to see some of the 14,000 cranes coming through from late October to early November. If you live closer to the Wisconsin border, Crex Meadows, near Grantsburg, Wis., is another great spot to watch the birds fly in at sunset. In both cases, bring binoculars.
Bye, bye toadies
The early evening, late-summer trill of American toads has been quiet as these warty amphibians prepare for winter. They dig themselves into sandy soil so they can be below the frost line and avoid freezing. Read more on the Three Rivers Park District blog.
Highbush cranberry
Vibrant clusters of highbush cranberries can be found in moist areas, next to lakes or rivers, and in clearings and edges of woods throughout most of the state. The tart edible berries can be made into jams or sauces and add flavor to fall foods such as curried squash soup. Theresa Marrone, author of “Cooking with Wild Berries and Fruits,” shared her recipe with Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, a publication from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
about the writer
Lisa Meyers McClintick
Greater Minnesota
Fire continues to burn in Pine County’s Chengwatana State Forest; part of forest remains closed
The fire, reported Thursday in the forest east of Pine City, involves about 167 acres, the DNR said.