With throaty, prehistoric-sounding calls, you’ll hear when a sandhill crane flies nearby — even if you can’t see them. Those calls are amplifying as cranes come from distant nesting areas to gather in large groups (known as “staging”) before migrating. They spend their days feasting on field crop leftovers and wild seeds and return to roost for the night in staging areas such as Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge until they’re ready to head south. The refuge hosts a handful of early morning crane tours through Nov. 1 for a chance to see some of the 14,000 cranes coming through from late October to early November. If you live closer to the Wisconsin border, Crex Meadows, near Grantsburg, Wis., is another great spot to watch the birds fly in at sunset. In both cases, bring binoculars.