Want to share information with the Star Tribune? Here’s how to do it securely

In this photo taken Monday, March 6, 2017, in San Francisco, released confidential files by The University of California of a sexual misconduct case, like this one against UC Santa Cruz Latin Studies professor Hector Perla is shown. Perla was accused of raping a student during a wine-tasting outing in June 2015. Some of the files are so heavily redacted that on many pages no words are visible. Perla is one of 113 UC employees found to have violated the system's sexual misconduct policies in recent years, according to hundreds of pages of documents released in response to public records requests by The Associated Press and other media. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)