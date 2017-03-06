Want to share information with the Star Tribune? Here’s how to do it securely

The Minnesota Star Tribune depends on readers like you to tell us what we should be reporting. We welcome your news tips, on any subject, whether it’s about an interesting community event or individual, an issue in your school or neighborhood or a problem that you think should be investigated.
You can call us, send an email or mail us a letter. For information about how to submit corrections, letters to the editor, calendar events or general feedback, click here.
Sometimes readers may want to pass on sensitive information without anyone else knowing about it. We respect the desire of some tipsters to remain anonymous, and have put in place ways to contact reporters and editors to ensure the communication will be private and secure.
If security is a concern, we strongly recommend using personal devices and accounts to contact us – not a work device.
First, find the right reporter
Searching for articles on similar topics is a good way to find the best reporter to receive your tip. Click the reporter’s byline (their name just below the headline) to view their author page. There, you can find the reporter’s email address and phone number. You can also find a list of newsroom leaders here. If you send your tip to the appropriate editor, they can help get it in the hands of the right reporter.
If you’re unable to determine which reporter you should send your information to, don’t worry! You can send it to the newsroom and we’ll get it to the right person. You can email tips and story ideas to whistleblower@startribune.com. You can also call the general newsroom line at 612-673-4414 and we can route you to the appropriate person.
If the information you have is sensitive and you’d like to communicate more securely, there are some additional options below.
How to share paper documents
There are a number of different ways to send information to the Star Tribune. Consider whether you wish to remain completely anonymous or whether you want a reporter to be able to reach you. Are you sharing paper documents, or electronic files? Your answers to these questions can help determine which method to use.