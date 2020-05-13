Gov. Tim Walz will give an update on the state’s coronavirus response during a live address to Minnesotans Wednesday evening.

The governor is expected to extend a peacetime state of emergency that has enabled the administration to temporarily close schools, shutter some businesses and order residents to stay home unless necessary. Without action, those powers would otherwise expire Wednesday.

A 30-day renewal to June 12 would allow Walz to maintain or modify his current stay-at-home order, business closings and other virus response efforts. The governor could also address the future of the stay-at-home order, which is set to lapse Monday, during the 6 p.m. update.

Walz is facing mounting political and public pressure to allow more businesses to reopen. Republicans in the Legislature are calling on the DFL governor to give up the emergency powers and work directly with the lawmakers on the state’s response. Public health experts have cautioned against relaxing stay-at-home orders too quickly, saying such moves could lead to a flare-up in cases.

The state has confirmed more than 12,000 infections and 614 deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far.

The 6 p.m. address, announced by Walz’s office early Wednesday morning, will stream live on the governor’s YouTube page.