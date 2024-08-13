Opinion editor’s note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Commentaries
Walz, Democrats fall short in support of Minnesota’s immigrant communities
The rideshare veto was an example, not an isolated case.
By Samie Abdullahi
•••
Gov. Tim Walz, now the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, has often presented himself as a leader dedicated to diversity and inclusion. In Minnesota, a state with a substantial Somali and immigrant population, this commitment is especially significant. Yet recent legislative decisions have raised questions about whether Walz and his party are genuinely prioritizing the needs of these communities.
Despite the diverse makeup of Minnesota, many within these communities feel that Walz and the Democratic Party have not adequately addressed their specific challenges. One prominent issue is the governor’s position on legislation aimed at improving conditions for rideshare drivers, a sector largely populated by Somali and immigrant workers. These drivers face long hours, low pay and job insecurity. Proposed legislation sought to enhance protections for these workers, including fair wages and workplace safeguards. However, the governor vetoed this bill, leaving many drivers feeling neglected by an administration they had hoped would advocate for their rights.
This veto is not an isolated case. Legislation that could have significantly benefited Somali and immigrant communities has been either vetoed or deprioritized, raising concerns about the governor’s dedication to inclusivity. Critics argue that this pattern of neglect suggests a troubling disregard for the voices of these communities.
Frustration is growing among Somali and broader immigrant communities over what they see as Walz’s insufficient action on critical issues such as health care access, housing affordability and education equity. There is a prevailing sense that the governor has not done enough to combat the systemic racism that affects immigrant families in Minnesota.
These communities have made invaluable contributions to Minnesota’s cultural and economic landscape. When legislation that could have directly supported them is dismissed or overlooked, it sends a disheartening message about their value and importance.
For Minnesota to fully embrace its diverse identity, it is crucial that all communities feel represented and heard. Gov. Walz now faces an opportunity to rebuild trust with Somali and immigrant communities by actively engaging with their leaders, addressing their concerns and prioritizing policies that address their needs.
While Walz has achieved progress in some areas, there is a growing sentiment among Somali and immigrant communities that his commitment to inclusivity and support remains unfulfilled. It is essential for constituents to continue advocating for meaningful change and to hold elected officials accountable to ensure that Minnesota remains a truly welcoming and supportive state for all its residents.
Samie Abdullahi is a rideshare driver for Lyft, Uber and Amazon Flex. He lives in Minneapolis.
More from Commentaries
Our children deserve better than to be surrounded by pollution. We fought for that principle and will continue.