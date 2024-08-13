Walz, Democrats fall short in support of Minnesota’s immigrant communities

Despite the diverse makeup of Minnesota, many within these communities feel that Walz and the Democratic Party have not adequately addressed their specific challenges. One prominent issue is the governor’s position on legislation aimed at improving conditions for rideshare drivers, a sector largely populated by Somali and immigrant workers. These drivers face long hours, low pay and job insecurity. Proposed legislation sought to enhance protections for these workers, including fair wages and workplace safeguards. However, the governor vetoed this bill, leaving many drivers feeling neglected by an administration they had hoped would advocate for their rights.