Walter Mondale reflected on legacy of former President Jimmy Carter

A: One day we were sitting in, I think Blair House [the president’s guesthouse] — that’s before the president went in to take the oath of office and before he’d been in the White House — and he said, “What’s it like?” I said, “Are you asking me what the White House is like?” [Laughs] ... He was elected president and he’d never been in the White House. I had been around a lot, I had been up on the Hill a lot. Well, I lived on the Hill. And I had a lot of friends around the executive branch, and so on. So I think he thought he needed someone like me to fill in the blanks.