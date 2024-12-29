Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has died at 100

Carter's globetrotting took him to remote villages where he met little ''Jimmy Carters,'' so named by admiring parents. But he spent most of his days in the same one-story Plains house — expanded and guarded by Secret Service agents — where they lived before he became governor. He regularly taught Sunday School lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church until his mobility declined and the coronavirus pandemic raged. Those sessions drew visitors from around the world to the small sanctuary where Carter will receive his final send-off after a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral.