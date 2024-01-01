Both the Vikings and Packers' defenses were thinned by injuries on Sunday night, but only the Packers pounced on that advantage.

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love picked apart the soft edges of the Vikings defense, and struck with a couple of well-timed deep balls, while building a 23-3 lead by halftime. After intermission, the Vikings looked for a spark by benching starting quarterback Jaren Hall for previously benched quarterback Nick Mullens.

Love broke open the Vikings defense by finding a wide-open Packers receiver Jayden Reed, whose 33-yard touchdown started his 89-yard, two-touchdown first half. Reed later left the game with a chest injury.

The Vikings also gave the Packers' offense a launch pad. Hall, the fifth-round rookie making his second NFL start, committed two turnovers in his own territory, a fumble and an interception. The Packers turned both blunders into touchdowns.

Hall was benched at halftime after he didn't complete a pass until the second quarter against the Packers' 23rd-ranked defense.

Mullens, who had been benched after throwing four interceptions in last week's loss to the Lions, replaced Hall.

The Vikings were down two defensive starters in cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad), who was placed on injured reserve this week.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II started for Wonnum. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores had to get creative on third downs, when an extra edge rusher is typically subbed in for pass rush. Instead of rookie Andre Carter II, who played sparingly and struggled, rookie safety Jay Ward entered the game, which allowed linebacker Jordan Hicks or Ivan Pace Jr. to rush the passer from the line.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, the third-round rookie, started again for Murphy, who missed a second game because of a knee injury suffered Dec. 16 in Cincinnati.

Green Bay played without linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes because of injuries and Alexander's suspension.

The Packers started cornerbacks Carrington Ballentine — a seventh-round rookie — and Corey Ballentine — a fifth-year journeyman. Ballentine intercepted Hall's pass that was tipped into the air by Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt.

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie left the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

Chandler's backfield

This is running back Ty Chandler's backfield. He made his second straight start, his first since running back Alexander Mattison was no longer on the injury report due to the Dec. 10 ankle sprain. Chandler handled the first couple of drives before Mattison spelled him in the second quarter.

Chandler had 51 yards from scrimmage on his first 10 touches — which he compiled by the time Mattison had two carries.

Wright's struggles continue

The crowd even turned on punter Ryan Wright in the first half following a 30-yard shank that flew out of bounds and blew a chance to pin the Packers deep. Wright also overhit a 68-yard punt that resulted in a touchback in the first quarter.

Wright entered Sunday ranked 19th in net average (41.6 yards) and 31st in punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

