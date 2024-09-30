Vikings

Five extra points: Run defense’s goals, Jordan Love’s regrets, Kevin O’Connell’s risks shape Vikings’ victory

The Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell outcoached the Packers’ Matt LaFleur; the Minnesota defense thwarted the NFL’s No. 1 running game; and Green Bay’s QB was kept off-balance.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2024 at 11:02AM
Vikings linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates his interception against the Packers in the first quarter. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. Cashman, run defense rise early

The Packers’ No. 1-ranked running game (204.0) tried to outmuscle the Vikings on first down early. Made sense, but it failed, which is one reason the one-dimensional Packers trailed 28-0. “Green Bay was booking the key matchup as their front against our front,” Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips said. “We had a chip on our shoulder to establish what we did.” After opening the game with an 8-yard run on first down, Green Bay’s next six first-down runs netted 4 yards, including tackles for loss on back-to-back plays by linebacker Blake Cashman (minus-2) and Phillips and lineman Jerry Tillery (minus-1). “One of our top goals was stopping the run on first down because they’ve been so good at it,” Cashman said.

2. Love never saw Grugier-Hill

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is proving to be one of the league’s best backups. His second start came with his second interception, a thing of beauty that caught Jordan Love by surprise and led to a 21-0 edge. “The guy made a good play,” Love said. “I didn’t see him.” Pre-snap, Grugier-Hill was hugging the left A-gap like he was going to blitz on third-and-7. A blink later, he was 16 yards downfield doubling and taking the ball from receiver Christian Watson. “We were running a Tampa-2 there,” Grugier-Hill said. “They ran a dagger concept with a receiver, and I just came off of it and went and made a play” — one of the best plays of the season.

View post on X

3. Smith not happy with late-game lapse

Harrison Smith’s mind was on an awful fourth-quarter missed tackle when his awesome fourth-quarter pressure was mentioned. “We did a lot of good things, but I need to play better,” said Smith, referring to a missed tackle that turned what should have been a 1-yard gain by Tucker Kraft into a 13-yard touchdown and a 28-22 ballgame. Four minutes later, Smith was a free runner on a blitz off the front side on first down. Love panicked and threw a deep ball up for grabs that cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted. A horrible decision by Love. “It’s an all-out blitz; I felt Smith, and it’s one of those critical mistakes,” he said. “I should have thrown the ball away.”

4. O’Connell outclasses LaFleur

The 31-29 final doesn’t do justice to Kevin O’Connell outcoaching Matt LaFleur while improving to 2-1 at Lambeau Field. O’Connell was aggressive and won the maximum three replay challenges while LaFleur lost an ill-advised challenge and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on first-and-goal at the 1. O’Connell went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Packers 4 and failed when a field goal would have made it a 12-point game with 2:18 left. That led to a 96-yard touchdown drive and ample time for Green Bay to win with a field goal had it recovered the onside kick. “Looking back on it, I’m sure people will wonder why that decision happens,” O’Connell said. “But I can’t really make those decisions based upon the, ‘Oh no, what could happen.’ I got to be aggressive and always smart.”

5. Packers shocked by Air K.O. series

No one expected O’Connell to come out throwing right after the Packers turned a strip-sack takeaway into a touchdown to make it a six-point game with 10:16 left. The situation screamed for the Vikings to play it safe. Nope. The first play was a 17-yard bullet from Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson. “Got the kind of look that I was hunting for on the play,” O’Connell said. “I knew we would give Sam a clean pocket to be able to step into that thing.” O’Connell called five of six passes and kicked a field goal for a two-score game. “I loved what K.O. did on that drive,” said left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Said Smith, “I like how he trusts his players.”

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Five extra points: Run defense’s goals, Love’s regrets, O’Connell’s risks shape Vikings’ win

card image

The Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell outcoached the Packers’ Matt LaFleur; the Minnesota defense thwarted the NFL’s No. 1 running game; and Green Bay’s QB was kept off-balance.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

card image
Vikings

Vikings escape from Green Bay with 31-29 win over Packers, 4-0 record

card image