Five extra points: Run defense’s goals, Jordan Love’s regrets, Kevin O’Connell’s risks shape Vikings’ victory

The 31-29 final doesn’t do justice to Kevin O’Connell outcoaching Matt LaFleur while improving to 2-1 at Lambeau Field. O’Connell was aggressive and won the maximum three replay challenges while LaFleur lost an ill-advised challenge and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on first-and-goal at the 1. O’Connell went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Packers 4 and failed when a field goal would have made it a 12-point game with 2:18 left. That led to a 96-yard touchdown drive and ample time for Green Bay to win with a field goal had it recovered the onside kick. “Looking back on it, I’m sure people will wonder why that decision happens,” O’Connell said. “But I can’t really make those decisions based upon the, ‘Oh no, what could happen.’ I got to be aggressive and always smart.”