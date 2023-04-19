Dalvin Cook’s future with the Vikings should become more clear in the days leading up to the draft — or in the days after.
Will Dalvin Cook be price Vikings pay for picks in the draft?

Cook remains on the team, but that could change if the Vikings find a suitable trade or decide to free nearly $6 million by releasing the running back.
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, left, allowed a 25.3 passer rating when quarterbacks targeted him last season.

Vikings secondary still a primary concern as the draft comes near

April 18
Given their lack of depth and defensive coordinator Brian Flores' emphasis on man-to-man coverage, don't be surprised if the Vikings spend another high draft pick on a cornerback.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison starred at both Pittsburgh (17 TDs in 2021) and USC (eight TDs in 2022). Could he step in as the Vikings’ third wide re

Help needed: Vikings have hole to fill at wide receiver. Can the draft fill it?

April 17
Vikings draft preview: The Vikings haven't made a big addition at receiver since Adam Thielen's release. They could use more targets (and more speed) around superstar Justin Jefferson.