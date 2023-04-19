Will Dalvin Cook be price Vikings pay for picks in the draft?
Cook remains on the team, but that could change if the Vikings find a suitable trade or decide to free nearly $6 million by releasing the running back.
Vikings secondary still a primary concern as the draft comes near
Given their lack of depth and defensive coordinator Brian Flores' emphasis on man-to-man coverage, don't be surprised if the Vikings spend another high draft pick on a cornerback.
Help needed: Vikings have hole to fill at wide receiver. Can the draft fill it?
Vikings draft preview: The Vikings haven't made a big addition at receiver since Adam Thielen's release. They could use more targets (and more speed) around superstar Justin Jefferson.
