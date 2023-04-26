This is the last in a series of position previews for the 2022 NFL draft, which runs Thursday-Saturday. Today: Edge rushers and defensive tackles.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

The Vikings signed two veteran starters in free agency in left end Dean Lowry from Green Bay and edge rusher Marcus Davenport from New Orleans. They also lost one of their 3-4 ends when Cleveland outbid them for Dalvin Tomlinson. And edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who started quickly last year only to have yet another injury spoil the second half of his season, is being shopped for a draft pick after saying his good-byes while being unwilling to take a pay cut from his salary cap-strapped bosses.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Moderate. The Vikings have the two starting edge rushers they want in Danielle Hunter and Davenport. Now they need new defensive coordinator Brian Flores to maximize Hunter's elite talent and ignite the 26-year-old Davenport, whose slumbering career hasn't lived up to its first-round pedigree. The Vikings are unlikely to add a front-seven defender at No. 23. But, if Smith does indeed move on, don't be surprised if the Vikings tap the deep pool of edge rushers later in the draft, even though they have younger backups in D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones and Luiji Vilain. Lowry and Harrison Phillips, the only D-lineman to start and play every game last season, are at end, while the 6-4, 338-pound Khyiris Tonga is penciled in at nose tackle after two starts last year and two in Chicago in 2021. Jonathan Bullard, who started seven games last year, also is available at nose tackle, while James Lynch and 2022 fifth-round pick Esezi Otomewo, a former Gopher who played 7.7% of the team's defensive snaps a year ago, are among the other backups. The Vikings could look to add a defensive lineman to this mix if there's a potential gem that catches their eye on Day 3.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, Edge: The 6-4, 253-pounder with few if any holes in his game could be the first non-quarterback drafted, going as high as No. 3 to Arizona. Powerful, explosive and fundamentally sound, Anderson posted 37 sacks and 134 hurries in three seasons.

Jalen Carter, Georgia, DT: Many consider the 6-3, 323-pound interior wrecking ball to be the best and most physically dominant player in this year's draft. Off-the-field concerns about his maturity level and his one-year probation for pleading no contest to reckless driving in a fatal racing accident might cause him to drop, but it would be shocking if he falls beyond Chicago at No. 9 or Philadelphia at No. 10. If he were to plummet down the board, the Vikings would be foolish not to grab him and instantly make him their best starter on a front line that's pretty average.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, Edge: A gifted and massive 6-6, 271-pounder with a 7-footer's wingspan, Wilson might tempt a top 10 team to take him ahead of Anderson. He has the frame to add even more size and power. Unlikely to fall out of the top 10.

ONE SLEEPER

Brodric Martin, NT, Western Kentucky: Count reigning Super Bowl participants Kansas City and Philadelphia among the teams showing interest in taking a flier on Martin as a late Day 3 pick. The 6-4 ½, 337-pounder is a stout nose tackle who also had 19 QB hurries last year. Then he turned some heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl.