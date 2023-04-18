This is the second in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which begins April 27. Today: defensive backs.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

The Vikings used three of their first five picks on defensive backs in last year's draft, selecting safety Lewis Cine in the first round before using a second-round pick on cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and a fourth-rounder on corner Akayleb Evans. Injuries affected all three players' rookie seasons, though, and the group played a combined 269 defensive snaps in 2022. The Vikings added former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to play either inside or outside corner, but they'll have to hope Murphy can stay healthy after dealing with a back injury and missing eight games last year. Coach Kevin O'Connell said at the NFL owners' meetings that he wants to continue to add to the Vikings' cornerback room.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

High. It's possible Booth and Evans will turn into regular contributors in Year 2, and the Vikings will be able to add an affordable free agent to their cornerback room. But given how often cornerbacks are expected to handle themselves in man coverage in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme, the Vikings could spend another high pick on a corner. And while safety isn't as pressing of a need, the Vikings could think about an addition at the position, with Harrison Smith heading into his 12th season and Josh Metellus scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois: He played both inside and outside corner for an Illini defense that allowed the fewest points in the country, and though his size (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) doesn't quite measure up to the other first-round corners in the class, Witherspoon's tenacity and route-recognition skills helped him excel in coverage. He allowed a 25.3 passer rating when quarterbacks targeted him last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State: The son of the former Steelers linebacker stands out in press coverage, with the size (6-foot-2, 193 pounds) and competitiveness to challenge receivers. He intercepted only one pass in college, and would need to adapt his coverage techniques for a league that frequently penalizes grabby defenders, but he could pique the Vikings' interest if he's still available when the Vikings' No. 23 pick rolls around.

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland: Banks could make it three Big Ten corners in the first round of the draft; he's another strong man coverage corner who allowed only four touchdowns in three years with the Terrapins, according to PFF. He's a solid tackler against the run, and his 42-inch vertical jump was the best among cornerbacks at the NFL combine.

ONE SLEEPER

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina: Rush was a Senior Bowl standout whose size (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) makes him a good fit for man-heavy schemes in the NFL. He'll likely need to get stronger to play in the league, and teams will want to see him improve the way he plays the run. His size and ability to change directions in coverage will project to the NFL level, though, and Rush could be an option for the Vikings on Day 2 of the draft.