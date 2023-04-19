Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

This is the third in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which begins April 27. Today: running backs.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

Running back Dalvin Cook finds himself in a logjam after the Vikings gave Alexander Mattison a raise with a nearly fully guaranteed two-year contract. Mattison's pay bump will presumably come with more playing time. Cook remains on the team, but that could change if Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah finds a suitable trade or decides to free nearly $6 million by releasing the running back. Fullback C.J. Ham agreed to a two-year extension, keeping the backfield together for another season (for now). The Vikings also have running backs Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler under contract.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Low. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has said he wants to run the ball more effectively in 2023. The Vikings ranked poorly last season in just about every category: 27th in average per carry, 31st in big runs (20-plus yards), and last in short-yardage success, according to Football Outsiders. Run-blocking tight end Josh Oliver, who signed a three-year deal in free agency, has been the most impactful addition toward that goal.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

Bijan Robinson, Texas: The undisputed top skill talent of this NFL draft class, Robinson might have been in consideration for one of the first picks just five years ago. That's when Saquon Barkley was taken second overall in 2018. A running back hasn't been taken higher than 24th in four drafts since. A pass-oriented league isn't selecting rookie backs — or paying veterans — as highly, and Robinson (5-11, 215 pounds) could wait a minute on opening night. He had 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA: Charbonnet combined for more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage over the last two seasons far the Bruins. He averaged nearly 230 touches in that span, and he's got the size (6-0, 214 pounds) to do the same in the NFL. He's been compared by draft analysts to a smaller version of the Packers' A.J. Dillon or Browns' Nick Chubb. He's also a well-reviewed receiver and pass blocker. Charbonnet might be the draft's best three-down option behind Robinson.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama: Gibbs' NFL.com draft profile comparison is the Saints' Alvin Kamara, which is lofty praise. Gibbs transferred last season from Georgia Tech to the SEC, where he had 1,370 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. That included 44 catches and many broken tackles in the open field. Gibbs (5-9, 199 pounds) has the combination of speed, quick feet and hands to be an elusive receiving back in the NFL.

ONE SLEEPER

Tyjae Spears, Tulane: A breakout 2022 season as the Green Wave's lead back might disqualify Spears as a true sleeper. He had 1,837 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns, but that came in the American Athletic Conference and NFL teams will question his transition to the pros. He's a shifty runner with a knack for big plays, which have populated highlight reels. Spears (5-10, 201 pounds) is not as big as typical NFL workhorse backs. But he was an effective receiver in college, and his development as a pass catcher could be a key to future NFL roles.