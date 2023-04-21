This is the fifth in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft, which runs April 27-29. Today: Quarterbacks.

VIKINGS' OUTLOOK

The future of the Vikings' most important position is unclear, with Kirk Cousins set to hit free agency next March after offseason contract negotiations left the quarterback and the team without a long-term deal. The Vikings have not closed the door to bringing Cousins back on a new contract, but while the 34-year-old returns for a sixth season as the team's starter, his camp will be able to explore his market around the league. And while the Vikings might not come out of the 2023 draft with Cousins' successor, they know they're approaching a decision at quarterback.

VIKINGS' LEVEL OF NEED

Medium-high. The possibility of a new deal with Cousins, or a bridge quarterback for 2023, means the Vikings aren't locked in to taking a quarterback in the first round. Coach Kevin O'Connell said on April 13 he wants to have an "ultra belief" in a quarterback before the Vikings draft one. Still, the Vikings have been clear about the fact they don't want to have to start a rookie quarterback in Year 1, so if they find themselves with the opportunity to take a passer they believe in and let him learn behind Cousins, they could pounce.

THREE NAMES TO KNOW

Anthony Richardson, Florida: The 20-year-old could be the third quarterback taken, behind Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. The 6-foot-4 quarterback ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, posted a vertical jump of 40½ inches and can fire deep shots downfield. O'Connell prizes accuracy above almost all else at the QB position, though, and Richardson's will need to improve at the NFL level: He never completed more than 59.4% of his passes in a season at Florida.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee: Hooker is already 25, and is coming off a torn ACL he suffered at the end of a stellar senior season for the Volunteers. He would also need to improve his accuracy to play in the NFL, while showing he can handle an offense that puts more responsibility on quarterbacks than the scheme he handled at Tennessee. Still, his toughness and leadership qualities might make him a late first- or early second-round pick if a team thinks it can have him ready to place once he's healthy.

Will Levis, Kentucky: It's been tempting to connect Levis to the Vikings, given the fact his 2021 offensive coordinator (Liam Coen) succeeded O'Connell as the Rams' coordinator in 2022. But it'd be wise to consider the issues the Vikings might face with Levis before assuming they'll take him: His delivery mechanics have led to some accuracy issues, and he's seemed slow to get the ball out at times while deciphering blitzes.

ONE SLEEPER

Tanner McKee, Stanford: The 6-foot-6 quarterback played in a pro-style offense in Palo Alto, where he showed the arm strength and field vision to make a wide range of throws. He won't impress anyone with his mobility, though, and could struggle in the NFL against pressure that requires him to make off-schedule plays. Were the Vikings to take him in the middle of the draft, he'd likely need time to develop.