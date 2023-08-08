The football stuck in Jordan Addison's hands as the Vikings' rookie receiver dragged his toes along the sideline, completing a tiptoe grab during a recent practice.

But what Addison then did with hands — a little showboating with a first-down point and nod of the helmet — showed the type of growth that fellow receiver Justin Jefferson has witnessed from his new teammate.

"He's starting to talk a little more," Jefferson said. "That's a good thing. He's a quiet, shy guy, so we're really just trying to get him out that comfort zone — that shyness — for him to talk more, dance more, just be himself. But on the field, he's doing a great job. I feel he's learning the playbook very well."

With two weeks of practices notched, Addison, the 23rd overall pick out of USC, is gaining confidence in the playbook, his role and his teammates — many of whom have talked up Addison's natural talent and potential to expand the Vikings' aerial attack.

He's their youngest player, just 21 years old, so Addison said his growing comfort in Minnesota will lead to the jawing and dancing Jefferson wants to see.

"That comes with just knowing what to do," Addison said Monday. "The more comfortable I am, the more I'll be able to express myself."

Addison didn't hesitate to express how ready he is for Thursday night, when the Vikings open the preseason in Seattle. Head coach Kevin O'Connell will likely rest many starters, but he said Addison will play. How many snaps is to be determined.

"I'm so excited," Addison said. "I'm ready to go. I'm trying to get in that box [end zone]."

The first two weeks of training camp have really been Addison's first with the Vikings. An injury suffered in rookie minicamp in May sidelined him all spring. When camp began in late July, his return to the field was overshadowed by his citation for reckless driving and speeding on Interstate 94 in St. Paul a few days before.

But the Vikings have supported him and are now focused on how he's executing the playbook. O'Connell has liked what he has seen from the rookie, particularly when it comes to run blocking.

"That's really been one of the highlights," O'Connell said. "Knowing he didn't get to take part in a lot of things in the spring. Seeing not only his ownership but how about his willingness versus this defense where you're going to sometimes not be always running at the best angles, and you're going to have to have receivers be willing to [block] Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus and Cam [Bynum], all these guys. To see him not only willing to do that but physically and fundamentally do it has been a real positive."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Addison is a "natural" at tracking and catching the ball. That's been evident during training camp practices, including Monday when Addison made another toe-dragging grab, this time at the pylon for a touchdown during goal-line passing drills.

"I want to see greatness at the catch point," Cousins said. "You have to show me with somebody draped over you or someone out to come hit you that you will have strong hands and make the catch. … It's not for the faint of heart, and you have to have strong hands.

"That's what I see from Jordan," Cousins added. "He's pretty natural at the catch point, which is exciting. When we're not in full-go tackle, it's hard to evaluate that, and that's where you have to get into preseason games and the real season to be able to know what you have."

Bynum said he knows rookies get a "short leash" from coaches, so Addison's repeated first-team reps with Jefferson and K.J. Osborn show Vikings defenders that he's trusted. Aside from that, Bynum just sees a good player.

"Really fluid in how he runs his routes," the safety said. "Being a rookie and still taking reps with the [starters], that's a big deal. … You have to know what you're doing. They don't just put you out there."

Addison is listed at 175 pounds — he weighed 173 pounds in March at the NFL Scouting Combine — making him the lightest player on the Vikings roster. But he doesn't intend for inexperience or weight to hinder him.

Asked about O'Connell's praise for him as a willing run blocker, Addison referenced his own size.

"Just to show people I don't shy away from nothing," he said. "They already count me out just because they think I'm too small, so I'm just showing the smallest guys be the toughest."