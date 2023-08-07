Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell issued a warning to the Purple zealots of Vikings Nation soon after the team officially released its first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 season.

"We're very much right into the competition part of training camp," O'Connell said Monday. "I would not over-evaluate one particular area. We have a lot of jobs guys are still fighting for, and we're going to allow for our practices, joint practices [with the Titans and Cardinals] and preseason games to play out before we make any final determinations."

One notably interesting spot on the depth chart was backup running back, where Kene Nwangwu is listed No. 2 behind starter Alexander Mattison despite seeing little action in camp because of an injury. Second-year pro Ty Chandler, who flashed in the 2022 preseason, has looked good as the No. 2 back in camp so far. He is listed No. 3.

"That backup spot is still really fully in the competition," O'Connell said. "I will tell you that sheet of paper, we are not making any decisions at this point.

"I really want to see those guys get a full body of work before we determine overall what that position looks like. Ty has been really looking solid running the football and showing those instincts you saw last year in the preseason that we're excited about. And he continues to grow from an understanding of protection."

Other areas of note on the depth chart:

• At cornerback, rookie Mekhi Blackmon is listed as a third-teamer even though he's been running consistently as the No. 3 corner since the team put pads on. The listed starters are Byron Murphy Jr., backed up by Joejuan Williams, and Akayleb Evans, backed up Andrew Booth Jr.

• At receiver, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor are listed as the backups to starters K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson. Jalen Reagor is third team behind Nailor.

• At punt returner, Reagor is listed ahead of Brandon Powell, who was brought in specifically as a returner via free agency.

Booth returns to practice

The injury-prone Booth returned to practice as a full participant after being injured late last week. Safety Lewis Cine also returned as a full participant after missing some time at the end of Friday's practice.

Nwangwu and receivers Trishton Jackson and Nailor continued to rehab injuries on Monday. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has been battling an illness recently, took part in the early part of practice.

Lynch injury 'stings'

Placing defensive lineman James Lynch (knee) on injured reserve over the weekend was a tough transaction for O'Connell.

"He's a guy who all he does is the right way," O'Connell said. "It stings whenever you lose a player anytime, but a player who you've seen totally committed coming back from that shoulder last year. As I told James, this is just another temporary speed bump he will work through and he'll be right back where he belongs sooner rather than later."

Another receiver added

The Vikings continued to tinker with their depth chart at receiver on Monday. They released their biggest receiver, the 6-5, 220-pound undrafted rookie Cephus Johnson III, and signed another undrafted rookie, 6-foot, 203-pound Jacob Copeland, who was released by the Titans last week.

Copeland spent four seasons at the University of Florida before moving on to Maryland last season. He caught 26 balls for 376 yards and two touchdowns for the Terrapins.

Love for Lions bulletin board material?

O'Connell was asked if he uses the national media's love for the Detroit Lions as motivation for a Vikings team that won the NFC North by four games over the Lions a year ago.

"I think if you need things like that, you're probably not putting things together the right way," O'Connell said. "Look, Detroit, I get it, they finished the season really strong. I got a lot of respect for what Dan [Campbell] and his staff are doing there but, ultimately, we know that we were able to win the division a year ago.

"The outside narratives are what they are. I have respect for that, but at the same time I can pick and choose when we need to use that versus we have a group that probably doesn't need to hear that from me to know that's going on. … We can go out and prove whatever we feel we need to prove on a week-in and week-out basis and let our play determine everything."