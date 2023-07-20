Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was cited by the Minnesota State Patrol for reckless driving and speeding after being pulled over early Thursday morning while driving 140 mph.

The 21-year-old first-round pick was cited shortly after 3 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near the Dale Street exit in St. Paul, the State Patrol said in a news release.

He was the lone occupant of a Lamborghini Urus. The release says the investigation remains open.

Addison's address was listed as Frederick, Maryland, where he went to high school. He started his college career at Pitt, but transferred to USC before last season. He was the 23rd overall selection in the 2023 draft.

He has not practiced with the Vikings because of an undisclosed injury suffered during rookie mini-camp. Coach Kevin O'Connell said after the team's mandatory mini-camp in June that he expects Addison to be a full participant in training camp, which opens next weekend.

Addison will be on a four-year contract worth $13.7 million, all guaranteed, that includes a $7 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com. The base price for a Lamborghini Urus is $235,000, according to caranddriver.com.

The Vikings issued this statement: "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information."