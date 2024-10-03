Vikings’ Jim Marshall, Chuck Foreman make initial cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Foreman, 73, was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1973 and a dual-threat running back who was ahead of his time. Foreman played seven seasons with the Vikings and a final year in New England. He led the NFL in receptions in 1975 (73), touchdowns from scrimmage in 1974 (15) and 1976 (14) and total touchdowns from 1974 to ’76 (51).