Five extra points: Vikings fool Aaron Rodgers too while Jets, officials make questionable calls

The Vikings had 13 possessions. Justin Jefferson caught three balls on the first one and then spent the rest of the game catching only three balls on 10 targets while being smothered both legally and illegally by a fantastic Jets secondary. Jefferson drew five penalties — three for pass interference for 53 yards, one for holding and one for illegal contact. The Jets had good reason to gripe, but only one stood out as a really bad call — a 24-yard pass interference on D.J. Reed. The Vikings had only one such call — pass interference on Stephon Gilmore on third-and-goal at the 2. Rodgers complained that Gilmore should have gotten another one on the game-sealing interception, but that was just a veteran corner making a play while looking back for the ball when the receiver (Mike Williams) failed to do the same.