Vang: There’s no place like Minnesota

This state is both a destination and a departure point. Indigenous communities have called this land home for thousands of years, even as their stories have been erased or minimized. For them, the idea of “home” is not just physical; it’s spiritual, tied to the land in a way that sequined footwear could never encapsulate. The Dakota and Ojibwe people remind us that home is not merely where you hang your hat but where your roots run deep — roots that, unlike Dorothy’s, cannot be untangled with a click of the heels.