Vang: Luigi Mangione is no hero

Let’s pause and consider the facts. Luigi Mangione is not an underdog. He is not oppressed. He is certainly not one of us — and by “us,” I mean the people who have spent our lives navigating systemic inequities. Luigi Mangione is the epitome of privilege. He was the valedictorian of his 2016 graduating class at Gilman School, an elite private boys’ school in Baltimore. He is the grandson of Nicholas Mangione, a wealthy real estate developer with a portfolio that included nursing homes, country clubs and a radio station. Luigi graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. His cousin is a Republican delegate in Maryland. This is not the resume of an outsider.