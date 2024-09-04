University of Minnesota must reverse its anti-speech policies

The president’s affirmation of these guidelines is doubly concerning in light of the vote by the Board of Regents last week to adopt “a position of neutrality” with respect to investments in the university endowment in all but “rare circumstances.” Among the criteria for determining whether such circumstances exist is a demonstration “that there is a broad consensus regarding the request within the university community (e.g. students, faculty, staff, and alumni).” This seems like a criterion designed to be impossible to meet, as it is entirely subjective. Who, after all, decides if and when a consensus exists, and what objective measure is being used in making that determination? Yet even assuming for the moment that the criterion was drafted in good faith, it still remains incompatible with the president’s guidelines.