Cleveland gradually built a slim lead against the Twins at Target Field on Tuesday night. The difference from the night before was that the Indians kept it.

Daniel Johnson's two-run homer in the fifth inning was the biggest blow in Cleveland's 3-1 victory, 24 hours after the Indians had squandered an early lead and the Twins battled back for a 5-4, 10-inning victory Monday.

The loss ended the Twins' win streak at three games after they had won eight of their last 11 games as well.

Until Tuesday, that 8-3 record tied the New York Yankees for best record in the American League since Aug. 5.

They have won three consecutive series against all three American League division-leading team, starting by taking three of four in Houston and two of three from both the Chicago White Sox and defending league champion Tampa Bay at Target Field.

The Twins loaded the bases twice on Tuesday, ending the second inning on a check-swing double play before getting a lone eighth-inning run when Josh Donaldson struck out and Luis Arraez grounded out to end the threat.

Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephen came on in the eighth, in relief of rookie starter Eli Morgan and Bryan Shaw and walked all three batters he faced.

For the record, that would be pinch-hitter Nick Gordon, Max Kepler and Brent Rooker.

This time, late-game hero lately Jorge Polanco grounded into yet another double play – second to shortstop to first – that nonetheless scored Gordon to make it 3-1.

Twins rookie starter Bailey Ober pitched through six complete innings – his longest outing in the major leagues – but allowed Cleveland two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Leftfielder Daniel Johnson's no-out, 0-1 count home run into the right-field bleachers made it 2-0 in that fifth inning.

One inning later, Cleveland turned Twins first baseman's Miguel Sano fielding error in a three-run cushion that could have been so much more if the Twins hadn't turned a rare double-play that started 400-plus feet away from home in the seventh inning.

The Twins had just three hits through six innings and their best threat came in the second inning.

That's when they loaded the bases with no out and couldn't get anyone across the plate after centerfielder Rob Refsynder check-swinged into an inning-ending double play.

Rookie starting pitcher Bailey Ober pitched to the seventh inning, his longest outing yet in the major leagues.

But he lost the starter's duel with Cleveland's Eli Morgan, who arrived at Target Field with a 1-5 record and 6.52 ERA.

Morgan left after his 11th career start in which he pitched six innings, allowed just three hits, walked none and strike out eight.

Bailey made his 14th career start — his first against Cleveland – and picked up just his third in those 14 starts.

He threw 69 pitches, 52 of them strikes.

Ober's now 1-2 after he pitched through six innings – his longest yet – before Ralph Garza Jr. came on in his second Twins appearance after he was claimed off waivers from Houston early this month.

Cleveland threatened to break the game open by turning its 2-0 lead to as many as five runs when catcher Wilson Ramos drive to deep center field in the sixth inning looked like a home run and a 5-0 lead.

But Refsnyder leapt at the wall 403 feet away from home plate and nab the ball away near its top. He then fired the ball back toward the infield.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco caught it in shallow center-right field, then and threw it on a line to first baseman Miguel Sano.

That doubled off third baseman Jose Ramirez off first base. But it also allowed DH Amed Rosario to score after he tagged up from third to give Cleveland that 3-0 lead.

The Twins had loaded the bases before Refsnyder came up. They did so with no one out in the second inning after Morgan let the innings first three batters on base.

DH Josh Donaldson started the inning by hitting a line-drive single to left field before Morgan walked both third baseman Luis Arraez and catcher Mitch Garver to fill the bases.

But Morgan got Twins first baseman Miguel Sano to strike out swinging on an 0-2 before Refsnyder stepped up to bat.

He grounded into an inning-ending double play on this first pitch, checking his swing and making enough contact to just knock the ball back to Morgan, who forced Donaldson out before he fired the ball back to catcher Wilson Ramos on home plate.

Ramos then fired the ball down to first baseman to get Refsnyder out to end the inning.

If you're scoring at home, that's a rare 8-4-3 double play.