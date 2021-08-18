GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Daniel Johnson, Cleveland
His home run 425-feet into the right-field seats scored the game's first two runs, all Cleveland needed.
BY THE NUMBERS
13-11 Twins' record this season in games started by a rookie pitcher.
10 Team-leading steals by Jorge Polanco.
ON DECK
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's game that Lewis Thorpe will be called up to start Wednesday.
JERRY ZGODA
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand
Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney.
Sports
Bird savors trips home to New York, puts off retirement talk
Every trip to New York is special for Sue Bird because she's coming home.
Sports
PICK SIX: Ex-Tennessee players head list of impact transfers
Tennessee hasn't finished a season ranked higher than 22nd since 2007, yet there still figures to be a heavy Volunteer flavor to the playoff picture this year.
Sports
Beaty leads Dodgers past Pirates 4-3 for 5th straight win
Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Twins
Reusse: Miranda is hitting his way into Twins' crowded competition at third
After his famously hot start, Jose Miranda is now a dependable hitter for the St. Paul Saints,