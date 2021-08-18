GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Daniel Johnson, Cleveland

His home run 425-feet into the right-field seats scored the game's first two runs, all Cleveland needed.

BY THE NUMBERS

13-11 Twins' record this season in games started by a rookie pitcher.

10 Team-leading steals by Jorge Polanco.

ON DECK

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's game that Lewis Thorpe will be called up to start Wednesday.

JERRY ZGODA